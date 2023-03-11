VOLT is on a Roll Ahead of major Weekly Burns and a listing on Huobi in March

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March is shaping up to be a momentous month for VOLT, as the cryptocurrency platform announces a series of exciting developments. In addition to doubling its auto burns through its smart contract, VOLT is set to launch its VoltiCard, a physical and virtual prepaid card that allows users to spend their cryptocurrencies like traditional debit cards. To order the card, users will need to hold a minimum of 200M VOLT.

To reward the #VOLTARMY and increase demand for the cryptocurrency, the VOLT team will manually burn an additional $50-100k worth of VOLT every Friday for the entire month, in addition to the regular smart contract burns.

VOLT has already achieved a significant milestone with 63,000 holders, and the team is gearing up for its main actions in India and China. The upcoming burns and the launch of the VoltiCard are expected to make VOLT an even more attractive option for cryptocurrency investors.

But that's not all – VOLT is also set to make a big splash on the global stage with its upcoming listing on Huobi, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. Starting on March 13, 2023, VOLT will be available for trading on Huobi, which boasts a strong user base in China and high trading volumes.

This move is expected to significantly increase the legitimacy and accessibility of VOLT, which has been making waves in the cryptocurrency world lately. As more and more cryptocurrency enthusiasts recognize VOLT's potential, the platform is poised to be a major player in the space.

With the upcoming double burns, VoltiCard launch, and Huobi listing, VOLT is charging ahead towards a bright future. As the saying goes, "Burn as much as you #VOLT," and VOLT is doing just that in March.

Telegram: https://t.me/VoltInu_Portal

Website: https://voltinu.in/



Voltoshi white contact at voltinu.in