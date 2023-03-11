ELLIPAL 5th Year Anniversary Celebration Redefines New Security Trend: Self-Custody is Winning

HONG KONG, CHINA, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, ELLIPAL, a well-known air-gapped cold wallet provider, celebrated its 5th anniversary and redefined a new security trend product to the market - Self-Custody. ELLIPAL, with its air-gapped cold wallet products like ELLIPAL Titan and ELLIPAL Titan Mini , has been protecting important cryptocurrency assets since 2018. This year ELLIPAL is celebrating its 5th anniversary and is welcoming the trend of self-custody.





"Not keys, not coins"

What ELLIPAL has been providing since 2018 is a solution to securely protect the private keys. With their cold wallets, ELLIPAL protects private keys using secure air-gapped technology and anti-tamper technology. Their security features help protects users' cryptocurrency from both online hacks and offline hacks.

ELLIPAL not only provides superior security to its users, they also provide accessibility. Over the 5 years of development, ELLIPAL has added many useful features to their wallets, may it be: trading, buying, staking, or DeFi. ELLIPAL also supports over 51 blockchains and their tokens, making up over 10,000 tokens and coins supported. It also developed native NFT support which allows users to view their NFTs right on the ELLIPAL App. Users can also access many NFT market places and trade their collection freely and securely on the go.



Constantly Innovating for Security

ELLIPAL has never stop innovating new products and services to make the crypto space safer for everyone. Just last year, ELLIPAL has updated three security products for its users.

·ELLIPAL Titan Mini

The ELLIPAL Titan Mini with the security features like air-gapped transactions, anti-tamper technology, competitive performance, also designed to be more compact for increased portability. Smaller size also means the cold wallet can easily be hidden away.

·ELLIPAL JOY – Seed Phrase Generator

ELLIPAL Joy is the world's first open-source and offline private key generator. It ensures the private keys for cryptocurrency wallets are secure and trustworthy. It uses a true random number generator, follows the BIP39 standard, and has an open-source code that users can access to verify the security of the private key generation process. Users can use the ELLIPAL Joy to create trustworthy mnemonics and import them to any wallet.



·ELLIPAL Seed Phrase Steel – Seed Phrase Backup Protector

ELLIPAL Seed Phrase Steel is a metallic device designed to protect seed phrases. The device is made of stainless steel and is physically strong, corrosion-resistant, and fireproof, making it suitable to withstand extreme conditions. It is portable and easy to hide and is compatible with all BIP39 wallets. The ELLIPAL Seed Phrase Steel is intended to keep backup seed phrases secure for generations, providing a more reliable and long-lasting option compared to traditional methods such as writing on paper or saving on a computer.

360 Degrees Security

As cryptocurrency becomes increasingly important economically, people will need to know how to protect their assets from all kinds of threats. Using both the ELLIPAL Joy and the ELLIPAL Seed Phrase Steel together the ELLIPAL Titan Mini cold wallet, users will be fully protected. The ELLIPAL Joy would eliminate any threats from closed-source, untrustworthy, private keys generation by giving them the most secure private keys unique exclusively. The ELLIPAL Seed Phrase Steel will then protect backup seed phrases so that users can keep them for generations. Lastly, the ELLIPAL Titan Mini will secure assets offline so it will never be hacked. Together with ELLIPAL, users can lead a perfect self-custodian lifestyle.





An Increasingly Secure Future

As people move on from exchanges and embrace self-custody, security in the crypto space can only improve. At ELLIPAL, all people will continue to pride themselves in their contribution toward crypto security. With the strength in the research and development of the crypto security field, ELLIPAL will help make crypto more secure for everyone.



However, just improving security is not enough. ELLIPAL also aims to make security more accessible to everyone of any age or experience. ELLIPAL will continue to make its product as easy and simple as possible and make sure to include features that make the wallets usable for everyday crypto spending/trading. This way, ELLIPAL will make self-custody an easier process for everyone which will in turn creates a safer crypto space.



In the next five years, ELLIPAL hopes to increase its brand influence in 20 key countries, continue to educate users about crypto security, and adhere to its "Secure & Easy to Use" motto. They aim to keep upgrading their products and add support to 20 more blockchains in 2023. ELLIPAL believes that the potential userbase for cryptocurrency wallets can reach 1 billion in the future, that's why ELLIPAL will continue to invest in developing increasingly better security solutions.



