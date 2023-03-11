Carper, Coons, Blunt Rochester Announce $25 Million for Bay Beach Projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Tom Carper, Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (all D-Del.), today announced that $25 million from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) for renourishment projects for Delaware’s bay beaches.

“I’ve long worked to provide Delaware with the resources needed to restore and maintain our bay beaches,” said Sen. Tom Carper, Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. “Beach nourishment protects the homes, businesses and livelihoods of those living in our bay communities and restores critical habitats that the beaches provide for many species. Today’s announcement will help several projects get across the finish line at a cost share that is much more affordable for the participating communities.”

“Delaware’s bay beaches are critical habitats and protective zones for communities up and down Delaware’s coast that strengthen our natural resiliency and create good-paying jobs for our economy,” said Sen. Coons. “I’m glad to see an additional $25 million for beach bay renourishment heading to support these communities and help make shoreline protection projects more affordable.”

“Delaware’s beaches play a key role in keeping our environment healthy, boosting our local economy, and strengthening our tourism sector,” said Rep. Blunt Rochester. “I’m proud to join Senators Carper and Coons to announce $25 million in federal funding for ongoing renourishment projects for our bay beaches so that our coastal communities, businesses, and wildlife can continue to thrive.”

The projects, which Carper, Coons and Blunt Rochester helped authorize through the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2020, would help restore several of Delaware’s bay beaches. This includes Pickering Beach, Kitts Hummock, Bowers Beach, South Bowers Beach, Slaughter Beach, Prime Hook Beach and Lewes Beach.

Through the Water Resources Development Act of 2022, Carper, Coons and Blunt Rochester have also helped make shoreline protection projects more affordable for the bay beaches. WRDA 2022 reduced the non-federal share for shore protection projects to 10 percent of the total project cost. In addition, the law provided the Corps with temporary construction authority to nourish the Bay Beaches through individual placements of dredged material from nearby navigation channels.

