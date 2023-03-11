Submit Release
Immix Biopharma Confirms No Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank or Silvergate Bank

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMMX) (“ImmixBio”, “Company”, “We” or “Us”), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)™ targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases, today confirms that neither ImmixBio, nor any of its subsidiaries, have any exposure to Silicon Valley Bank (“SVB”) or Silvergate Bank.

About Immix Biopharma, Inc.
Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBio™) (Nasdaq: IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)™ targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases. Our proprietary SMARxT Tissue-Specific™ Platform produces drug candidates that circulate in the bloodstream, exit through tumor blood vessels and simultaneously attack all 3 components of the tumor micro-environment (TME). We believe ImmixBio’s TME Normalization™ technology severs the lifelines between the tumor and its metabolic and structural support. Learn more at www.immixbio.com

