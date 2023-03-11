Immix Biopharma Confirms No Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank or Silvergate Bank

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMMX) (“ImmixBio”, “Company”, “We” or “Us”), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)™ targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases, today confirms that neither ImmixBio, nor any of its subsidiaries, have any exposure to Silicon Valley Bank (“SVB”) or Silvergate Bank.

