URI professor helping astronauts with effects of space travel

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI — A nutrition professor at the University of Rhode Island is working to help ease the health consequences for astronauts returning from outer space.

Professor Marie Mortreux's research, partially funded by NASA, aims to prevent muscle atrophy and bone loss throughout the body, a common consequence of space flight for astronauts. In daily life on Earth, ordinary movements help maintain the mechanical load needed for muscles and bones to remain strong. But in space, the lack of gravity can wreak havoc on muscular, skeletal, and metabolic systems, subjecting astronauts to significant bone and muscle weakness to the point they can’t stand immediately upon return, a URI spokesperson said in a news release Monday.

Researchers said the loss of muscle also affects their ability to process glucose in the body, exacerbated by altered light patterns in space that affect the body’s natural circadian rhythm. In addition to muscle and bone weakness, astronauts returning to Earth often face pre-diabetic symptoms that can have long-term consequences. Mortreux is working to ease those consequences for astronauts while learning more about the body’s metabolic and circadian systems on Earth. In a series of studies funded by NASA grants, Mortreux is examining the disruption of the circadian rhythm and the disturbance caused by low gravity, astronauts on NASA’s Artemis mission will face on the moon.

"In partial gravity, you use muscles less," Mortreux said. "Weight-bearing muscles aren’t as necessary, so muscles become smaller. Because muscles are such important regulators of other things like glucose, and represent 40 percent of your body mass, when you lose a lot of muscle mass, it can really have important consequences for the body." Mortreux said the human body adjusts well to space. But upon returning to Earth, the body’s adjustment is more challenging, leading to more physiological problems. She said her studies would help determine the existence of sex-based differences in response to spaceflight stressors, muscle recovery, and the impact of circadian disturbances on muscle health and function.

Mortreux’s studies include one on the impact of low gravity and light changes on male and female rats, using a partial weight-bearing contraption she designed. For this study — funded by a $100,000 NASA grant — rats are fitted with a jacket that supports the front limbs and a harness supporting the back limbs that partially lifts them to simulate partial gravity.

To characterize circadian disturbance, one group of rats will be exposed to normal light cycles found on Earth, another group will be kept in constant light, and the experimental group will be exposed to a six-hour phase shift of light every other day. The rats will then be allowed to recover under normal light circumstances for seven days. Mortreux will examine grip strength, fatigue resistance, force production, and muscle quality to assess muscle health and function.