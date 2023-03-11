The Perfect Gift for Women To Remind Them To Take Time For Themselves: The Escape Book Sleeve

Dorothy Zelent, an innovative designer and entrepreneur, has recently released her latest product: a book sleeve/handbag with the word "escape" elegantly printed on it. The goal of this unique design is to remind women to take time for self-care and make sure that their books or journals are always close at hand.

This book sleeve not only provides a safe place to store books, but also comes equipped with a strap so it can easily be carried anywhere. Whether you're running errands or taking some much-needed rest and relaxation, having this book sleeve with you makes the task feel less intimidating and more enjoyable. For those who may find themselves in situations where they need extra help - such as kidney dialysis or chemotherapy - Dorothy’s book sleeve provides extra convenience and protection for the books or journals they bring with them.

The fact that this product was created by a woman who understands the importance of self-care makes it all the more special. Dorothy knows firsthand how easily women can forget to take care of themselves, especially when their lives are so busy with work, family, and other obligations. With 3 kids and a very complicated life, she realized that self-care was at the bottom of the list. But she also realized that if she didn't take time to take care of herself, she would not be able to be the best she could be for her loved ones. That’s why she designed her book sleeve/handbag with “escape” printed on it: as a reminder to always make time for yourself - even if it’s simply reading your favorite novel, flipping through a self-help book or writing in your journal.

Dorothy is passionate about creating products that support women in looking after their mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Her book sleeve/handbag is just one way she has found to remind women that self-care should always be at the top of their priority list. With her unique design, you can now make sure your books or journals are never too far away from you - no matter where life takes you!

For more information about Dorothy Zelent and her book sleeve, please visit here to purchase today.

