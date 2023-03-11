'The ABCs of Wealth' Building by Tax prep Entrepreneur Tanisha Adjokatcher is looking to improve Financial Literacy in the Community

The financial planning expert breaks down the concepts children need to know to become successful.

Dynamic women entrepreneur Tanisha Adjokatcher, who runs a successful tax preparation service for small businesses, is proud to announce the launch of her new book ‘The ABCs of Wealth Building’ for young children across the world. While at the helms of Success Level Ventures Corp, she realized the need to teach basic financial understanding to entrepreneurs. She began to notice the lack of financial literacy that has led many entrepreneurs to hit a pitstop in their business and eventually stops them from maximizing their financial portfolio. This study led her to become determined to bring a change at the grassroots level, and she wrote the children's edition book.

Tanisha believes, “As someone who has proudly helped thousands of entrepreneurs navigate the complexities of the dreaded tax season, I found that people are scared of managing their finances. I always had the vision to launch a book to help parents and teachers inculcate the basics children need to succeed in the future regarding their finances."

The experienced tax planning expert believes she can help people improve their finances and chances of success. Tanisha has a reputation for being an expert in learning the tax codes and assisting her clients on how to benefit every client. Over the years of helping meet her clients in diverse industries, she understood the key traits children need to develop the basics of financial literacy.

Tanisha strongly feels that "The knowledge of financial literacy is often overlooked in today's society. Success Level Ventures is a financial planning company where we provide services to business owners with their financial portfolio, which includes; tax preparation, maximizing their credit, and providing access to funding for their businesses. Our services set up our clients to build generational wealth. We also have partnerships with several local business entities, such as JP Morgan Chase.

Tanisha's passion for financial literacy and servicing hundreds of entrepreneurs in building their financial portfolios drove her to write the children’s edition, The ABC’s of Wealth.

In the book, she breaks down how to understand the beginning stages of wealth for children to learn the important value of money.

Tanisha has started to mentor young children in local public schools. Through her mentoring, she has donated many copies of the book to schools in our local neighborhood. She has helped Vision Board Workshops in Schools, Churches and Event Spaces to help others become Successful. Her mission is to bring about a financial revolution in the world in the decades to come.

Success Level Ventures Corp is a company Coach Tanisha Founded in 2017 and provides world-class tax preparation services and e-commerce training. With her financial and educational services for small businesses and individuals, she helps entrepreneurs prepare taxes and improve their chances of success. She is also an author on amazon. She teaches courses on how to help business owners to reach their full potential and open up new possibilities for their long-term growth.

Business owners that need help with their taxes can reach out to her using the information mentioned below. Similarly, parents looking to teach their kids about money can purchase the book by visiting her website today: http://theabcsofwealthbuilding.com/

