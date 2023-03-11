BrandAid: Creating that 'Edge' for Businesses with Years of Marketing Expertise

Chris Florence, founder and CEO of BrandAid, has an ambitious plan. He wants to 5x the success of 10 small businesses this year with his marketing expertise. A cinematographer with over 15 years of experience in the commercial space, Chris has also worked in documentaries and feature films. And now, with a wide-ranging suite of marketing skills under his belt, he is all set to propel small businesses towards success.

An overwhelming number of entrepreneurs and businesses are not skilled enough to produce video content that showcases their businesses and highlights their features. This often results in them being unable to leverage the power of social media to reach wider markets. Chris’s services come at a time when social media presence and branding can literally ‘make-or-break’ the success of any business.

BrandAid is highly skilled in applying marketing techniques that are based on video content. Their done-for-you system helps demystify media for online content by letting business owners run their business rather than getting stuck figuring out how to promote themselves online. Chris has an exact framework that can help businesses choose the perfect strategy that works for them. He has been planning and creating social content techniques spanning months, in relatively short amounts of time. Expert services like these are highly popular among coaches, influencers and realtors.

Chris is passionate about helping businesses grow in difficult times. What motivates him is giving businesses an unfair advantage by highlighting what makes them great. He says, “I love small business and it's my mission to make sure I can do my part to help keep the American dream alive in a world of corporate giants taking market share.”

To find out more about Chris Florence and Brand Aid, visit: abrandaid.com.

Media Contact

BrandAid

Chris Florence

Lakeland

FL

United States