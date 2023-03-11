Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,132 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,492 in the last 365 days.

FEMA Awards Nearly $1.4 Million to Massachusetts for COVID-19 Supplies

BOSTON – The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending almost $1.4 million to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse it for the cost of purchasing emergency supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $1,377,794 Public Assistance grant will reimburse the Massachusetts Department of Public Health for the cost of personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies purchased to address COVID-19.

The PPE and supplies purchased between June 2020 and June 2021 included gloves, masks, gowns, face shields, storage carts and containers, respirator supplies, syringes, bandages, breathing tubes, thermometers and sanitizing supplies.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the Massachusetts Department of Public Health with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and to our success as a nation.”

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

So far, FEMA has provided more than $1.5 billion in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses.

You just read:

FEMA Awards Nearly $1.4 Million to Massachusetts for COVID-19 Supplies

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more