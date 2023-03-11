FEMA Awards Nearly $1.4 Million to Massachusetts for COVID-19 Supplies

BOSTON – The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending almost $1.4 million to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse it for the cost of purchasing emergency supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $1,377,794 Public Assistance grant will reimburse the Massachusetts Department of Public Health for the cost of personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies purchased to address COVID-19.

The PPE and supplies purchased between June 2020 and June 2021 included gloves, masks, gowns, face shields, storage carts and containers, respirator supplies, syringes, bandages, breathing tubes, thermometers and sanitizing supplies.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the Massachusetts Department of Public Health with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and to our success as a nation.”

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

So far, FEMA has provided more than $1.5 billion in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses.