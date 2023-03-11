Bio-Resonance Focused Ultrasound Research Center Announces First Responders Sponsorship Program
Dr. Raymond Venter has announced the launch of a sponsorship program to provide First Responders with cancer diagnosis and care.HENANDOAH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Raymond Venter is excited to announce a new sponsorship at the Bio-Resonance Focused Ultrasound (BRFUS) Research Center to provide alternative and complementary therapies to First Responders and their direct family members struggling with cancer.
The center offers treatment programs to 30 First Responders per month over the next 12 months and is geared towards those who: have not seen results from chemo and radiation, do not want to use conventional medicine or treatment, want a holistic and natural approach to their treatment, have been given no other alternative, or any combination of the aforementioned.
"We are thrilled to be able to offer this program to First Responders and their families," said Dr. Venter. "We know that many patients are looking for alternative and complementary therapies to help them in their fight against cancer. With this new sponsorship, we can help provide the support and guidance they need to achieve their health goals and live happy, fulfilling lives."
The program will involve a full body scan using Analyzer software to determine the root cause of cancer. Treatment will then be tailored to address the specific needs of each patient. This includes dietary and nutritional guidance, personalized treatment programs, and consultations with Dr. Venter.
The BRFUS Research Center is dedicated to researching and developing new treatments that can improve the lives of patients around the world. This new sponsorship is just one of many initiatives that the center is undertaking to help advance the field of medicine and bring new hope to those struggling with serious illnesses.
The center is currently accepting applications for the program and encourages all First Responders and their direct family members who are interested in applying. With more sponsorship funding, the center hopes to extend the program beyond the initial 12 months and help even more patients nationwide.
Board-Certified Natural Medicine Doctor, Raymond Venter, is a member of the American Association of Drugless Practitioners. Through his innovative healing program at Well-being Reality, he uses Bioresonance Ultrasound Healing Therapy, to treat cancers of different types and stages. His method includes a full body analysis and health status to identify underlying health concerns. After identifying a root cause, he begins the healing therapy treatment to address nutritional shortages, target cancer, heal, and recover. Dr. Venter’s career in holistic medicine began in 1997.
