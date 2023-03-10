Ilham Aliyev received Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi.

Kailash Satyarthi highlighted the importance of the 10th Global Baku Forum, thanked the head of state for excellent organization of such a historic event, and expressed satisfaction with his close collaboration with the Nizami Ganjavi International Center. He noted that this event is of great importance at present time in the world.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate said this important Forum had been organized under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership at the right time when the cultural divide between East and West posed a serious threat.

The head of state thanked the Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi for warm wards, and praised his participation in the Forum and active collaboration with the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined Azerbaijan had contributed to building a cultural bridge between East and West, noting the country regularly hosts important international events with the Intercultural Dialogue Forum to be held jointly with the United Nations next year.

The head of state pointed out that Azerbaijan is a multicultural country, adding representatives of different cultures and confessions had peacefully co-existed in the country from long ago. Thus, Azerbaijan plays an important role in bringing different civilizations together.

The Azerbaijani President described participation of renowned political and public figures, other representatives from many countries in the 10th Global Baku Forum as an indicator of the event’s prestige.

Rich historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan was also discussed at the meeting.