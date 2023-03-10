Meeting with the Ambassador of the EU

10/03/2023

On March 10, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova had a meeting with the Ambassador of the European Union to Turkmenistan Diego Ruiz Alonso, during which issues of development and strengthening of mutually beneficial and equal cooperation between Turkmenistan and EU were discussed.

During the negotiations, it was noted that partnership with the European Union is one of the key directions of the foreign policy of Turkmenistan. In this context, it was emphasized that cooperation has been established in the widest range of areas, including political-diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian areas.

Cooperation of Turkmenistan in the EU is carried out on a systematic basis within the framework of existing bilateral formats.

The parties also noted the effective interaction of Turkmenistan within the framework of the “Central Asia-European Union” format. At the same time, the importance of the updated EU Strategy for Central Asia adopted in June 2019, which provides a political and diplomatic basis for regional cooperation, was emphasized.

During the meeting, the agenda of bilateral projects related to the near future was discussed.