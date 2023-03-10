Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,439 in the last 365 days.

Meeting with the Ambassador of the EU

Meeting with the Ambassador of the EU

10/03/2023

253

On March 10, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova had a meeting with the Ambassador of the European Union to Turkmenistan Diego Ruiz Alonso, during which issues of development and strengthening of mutually beneficial and equal cooperation between Turkmenistan and EU were discussed.

During the negotiations, it was noted that partnership with the European Union is one of the key directions of the foreign policy of Turkmenistan. In this context, it was emphasized that cooperation has been established in the widest range of areas, including political-diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian areas.

Cooperation of Turkmenistan in the EU is carried out on a systematic basis within the framework of existing bilateral formats.

The parties also noted the effective interaction of Turkmenistan within the framework of the “Central Asia-European Union” format. At the same time, the importance of the updated EU Strategy for Central Asia adopted in June 2019, which provides a political and diplomatic basis for regional cooperation, was emphasized.

During the meeting, the agenda of bilateral projects related to the near future was discussed.

You just read:

Meeting with the Ambassador of the EU

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more