A meeting with the Vice President of Iran was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

10/03/2023

140

Today, on March 10, 2023, in the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held talks with the Vice President, Head of Department of Environment of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Salajege, who arrived in Ashgabat at the head of the Iranian delegation to participate in the work of the international conference "Partnership in the field of food security in the context of climate change".

During the meeting, the parties noted the high level of interstate cooperation and discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda, covering a wide range of areas.

The heads of delegations stressed the special significance of the high-level meetings and the established constructive and trusting dialogue between the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Iran.

During the talks, the main areas of cooperation in the field of trade, economy, energy, transport and logistics were also touched upon. In the context of the further development of trade and economic partnership, the importance of the activities of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission for Economic Cooperation was emphasized.

The parties, noting the relevance of environmental issues, expressed the need to combine efforts in the fight against climate change and environmental problems, primarily on a regional scale.

In particular, attention was focused on the consolidation of actions to combat desertification and sandstorms, and water issues.

In this regard, the timeliness of holding an international conference on food security in the context of climate change was emphasized.