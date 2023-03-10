Westbound I-10 ramp to southbound SR 85 closed Saturday night into Sunday morning (March 11-12)

PHOENIX – The westbound I-10 ramp to southbound SR 85 in Buckeye is scheduled to be closed for several hours Saturday night into Sunday morning (March 11-12) for a pavement improvement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The westbound I-10 ramp to southbound SR 85 is set to be closed from 7 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday (March 12). Detour: Drivers who normally would take the closed ramp can continue on westbound I-10 to the Palo Verde Road exit in order to enter eastbound I-10 and use the eastbound ramp to southbound SR 85.

Daytime I-10 lane restrictions also are scheduled west of SR 85 the week of 13-17:

East- and westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (March 13-17) between the SR 85 junction and milepost 106 (west of Palo Verde Road) for highway paving and shoulder work.

Drivers should allow extra travel time for delays, obey reduced speed limits and be prepared to merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app or by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.