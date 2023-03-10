Attorney General Drummond targets scam robocalls as part of National Consumer Protection Week

OKLAHOMA CITY (March 9, 2023) - Attorney General Gentner Drummond warned Oklahoma residents today about the pitfalls of illegal robocalls as part of National Consumer Protection Week. The week, which runs March 5-11 this year, is designated for helping people understand their consumer rights and avoid frauds and scams.

“Fraudulent robocalls that are enabled by a variety of voice service providers steal billions of dollars from hardworking Americans each year,” Drummond said. “I am committed to fighting against this illegal and predatory practice to protect the rights of Oklahomans.”

More than 33 million scam robocalls are made to Americans every day, according to the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) and Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC). These illegal calls often scare senior citizens into believing they need to pay thousands of dollars to maintain access to their Social Security or other government benefits or trick call recipients into believing they need to pay money to Amazon, Apple and other retailers.

Matt Willoughby, Oklahoma assistant attorney general for the consumer protection unit, said call recipients can help protect themselves from fraud by listening for common warning signs and signing up for the Do Not Call Registry.

Willoughby said individuals should:

Be suspicious of callers who ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer or cryptocurrency.

Beware of pre-recorded calls from imposters claiming to represent government agencies.

If the caller claims to be from a legitimate company or organization, hang up and call them back using a valid number found on their website or on your latest bill if you do business with them.

If fraudulent activity is suspected, immediately hang up and do not provide any information.

Sign up for the Oklahoma Do Not Call Registry and the national Do Not Call Registry by visiting oag.ok.gov/attorney-generals-telemarketer-restriction-act-consumer-registry.

Oklahoma is part of the national Anti-Robocall Task Force created last year to investigate and pursue legal action against those who make fraudulent telemarketing calls or enable scammers to make them. The task force currently is investigating more than 20 providers for illegal robocall traffic.