Inslee urges federal regulators to reject GTN pipeline expansion

Today Gov. Jay Inslee sent a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission urging members to reject a proposed expansion of the Gas Transmission Northwest (GTN) Xpress pipeline, saying it does not serve a public need, would harm consumers, and sharply conflicts with the state's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to clean energy.

The letter reads, in part:

"Washington has a cap-and-invest program to reduce emissions consistent with our state’s statutory greenhouse gas limits, and a commitment to achieve 100% clean electricity by 2045. We are investing hundreds of millions of dollars to jumpstart clean energy projects, clean up air pollution in overburdened communities and help residents access affordable clean transportation and energy. Expanding fracked gas through the GTN pipeline runs contrary to our climate goals, and risks further costly environmental harm to our state."

Read the full letter here.

