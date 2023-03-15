Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 385,708 in the last 365 days.

From Brooklyn to the World: Enfinate Apparel by Emmett Foster Jr. Now Represented by Wright Hands Management

Black, gold, and white circular logo with the letter W in the center."

wrighthandsmgmt.com

Retro basketball sneakers with Enfinate Apparel logo on the side, in white, red, and blue color scheme.

"Step up your game with Enfinate Apparel's retro basketball collection"

"Wright Hands Management and Enfinate Apparel: A Dynamic Duo for Sustainable Fashion Innovation"

Enfinate Apparel, the sustainable and ethical fashion brand, now represented by Wright Hands Management - a powerful partnership for positive change.”
— Ka'ron Cash
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enfinate Clothing, a sustainable and ethical fashion company owned by fashion entrepreneur Emmett Foster Jr., is represented by Wright Hands Management.

Emmett Foster Jr., a brilliant businessman, just created the new clothing line Enfinate Clothing, which Wright Hands Management is honored to represent. The company is swiftly earning recognition for its distinctive designs, superior craftsmanship, and high-quality materials, as well as for its dedication to sustainability and ethical business methods.

Emmett, a native of Brooklyn who graduated from Katherine Gibbs College with an associate degree in visual communication, has a wealth of experience working in the fashion sector. Under his direction, Enfinate Apparel has maintained its growth and expansion, fast becoming as a dominant force in the fashion sector.

I am excited to work with Wright Hands Management to further promote Enfinate Apparel's mission of promoting sustainable and ethical practices in the fashion industry," said Emmett. "I am committed to creating a positive impact on the fashion industry and inspiring the next generation of fashion leaders."

In addition to his work at Enfinate Apparel, Emmett is an active member of his community, volunteering his time and resources to support local charities and organizations. I'm eager to collaborate with Wrighthandsmgmt.com to advance Enfinate Apparel's goal of

For more information about Enfinate Apparel and Emmett Foster Jr., please visit enfinate-apparel.com

I'm eager to collaborate with Wright Hands Management to advance Enfinate Apparel's goal for the future.

Contact:
Emmett Foster Jr.
Enfinate Apparel
1500 Chestnut ST
suite 2, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Enfinateapparel@gmail.com
(267) 418-4057

Ka'Ron Cash
Wright Hands Management
+1 310-254-8489
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other

Wright Hands Management

You just read:

From Brooklyn to the World: Enfinate Apparel by Emmett Foster Jr. Now Represented by Wright Hands Management

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Textiles & Fabric Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more