From Brooklyn to the World: Enfinate Apparel by Emmett Foster Jr. Now Represented by Wright Hands Management
"Wright Hands Management and Enfinate Apparel: A Dynamic Duo for Sustainable Fashion Innovation"
Enfinate Apparel, the sustainable and ethical fashion brand, now represented by Wright Hands Management - a powerful partnership for positive change.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enfinate Clothing, a sustainable and ethical fashion company owned by fashion entrepreneur Emmett Foster Jr., is represented by Wright Hands Management.
— Ka'ron Cash
Emmett Foster Jr., a brilliant businessman, just created the new clothing line Enfinate Clothing, which Wright Hands Management is honored to represent. The company is swiftly earning recognition for its distinctive designs, superior craftsmanship, and high-quality materials, as well as for its dedication to sustainability and ethical business methods.
Emmett, a native of Brooklyn who graduated from Katherine Gibbs College with an associate degree in visual communication, has a wealth of experience working in the fashion sector. Under his direction, Enfinate Apparel has maintained its growth and expansion, fast becoming as a dominant force in the fashion sector.
I am excited to work with Wright Hands Management to further promote Enfinate Apparel's mission of promoting sustainable and ethical practices in the fashion industry," said Emmett. "I am committed to creating a positive impact on the fashion industry and inspiring the next generation of fashion leaders."
In addition to his work at Enfinate Apparel, Emmett is an active member of his community, volunteering his time and resources to support local charities and organizations. I'm eager to collaborate with Wrighthandsmgmt.com to advance Enfinate Apparel's goal of
For more information about Enfinate Apparel and Emmett Foster Jr., please visit enfinate-apparel.com
I'm eager to collaborate with Wright Hands Management to advance Enfinate Apparel's goal for the future.
Contact:
Emmett Foster Jr.
Enfinate Apparel
1500 Chestnut ST
suite 2, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Enfinateapparel@gmail.com
(267) 418-4057
Ka'Ron Cash
Wright Hands Management
+1 310-254-8489
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other
Wright Hands Management