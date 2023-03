From Brooklyn to the World: Enfinate Apparel by Emmett Foster Jr. Now Represented by Wright Hands Management

wrighthandsmgmt.com "Step up your game with Enfinate Apparel's retro basketball collection"

"Wright Hands Management and Enfinate Apparel: A Dynamic Duo for Sustainable Fashion Innovation"

Enfinate Apparel, the sustainable and ethical fashion brand, now represented by Wright Hands Management - a powerful partnership for positive change.” — Ka'ron Cash

Enfinate Clothing, a sustainable and ethical fashion company owned by fashion entrepreneur Emmett Foster Jr., is represented by Wright Hands Management.Emmett Foster Jr., a brilliant businessman, just created the new clothing line Enfinate Clothing, which Wright Hands Management is honored to represent. The company is swiftly earning recognition for its distinctive designs, superior craftsmanship, and high-quality materials, as well as for its dedication to sustainability and ethical business methods.Emmett, a native of Brooklyn who graduated from Katherine Gibbs College with an associate degree in visual communication, has a wealth of experience working in the fashion sector. Under his direction, Enfinate Apparel has maintained its growth and expansion, fast becoming as a dominant force in the fashion sector."I am excited to work with Wright Hands Management to further promote Enfinate Apparel's mission of promoting sustainable and ethical practices in the fashion industry," said Emmett. "I am committed to creating a positive impact on the fashion industry and inspiring the next generation of fashion leaders."In addition to his work at Enfinate Apparel, Emmett is an active member of his community, volunteering his time and resources to support local charities and organizations.For more information about Enfinate Apparel and Emmett Foster Jr., please visit enfinate-apparel.comContact:Emmett Foster Jr.Enfinate Apparel1500 Chestnut STsuite 2, Philadelphia, PA 19102Enfinateapparel@gmail.com(267) 418-4057

