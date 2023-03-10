ICYMI: Pennsylvanians Across the Commonwealth Praise Governor Shapiro’s Commonsense Budget Proposal   

HARRISBURG, PA – Days after unveiling his first budget proposal to the people of Pennsylvania, people across the Commonwealth from both parties are praising the Governor’s commonsense solutions to address the most pressing issues Pennsylvanians face every day.

Highlights from the Governor’s proposal include:

Recruiting Frontline Workers: To address workforce shortages across the Commonwealth, the Governor’s budget proposes up to a $2,500 personal income tax credit for new police officers, teachers, and nurses.

Governor Shapiro proposed a significant expansion of the Property Tax Rent Rebate that increases the maximum rebate from $650 to $1000 a year, increases the income cap to $45,000 for renters and homeowners, and will reach nearly 175,000 more Pennsylvanians.

Supporting Mental Health: To ensure that every Pennsylvania student has access to mental health resources, Governor Shapiro's proposal includes $500 million over 5 years to increase the mental health support students need and deserve in schools.

To highlight his commitment to creating safe communities across the Commonwealth, Governor Shapiro toured the Pennsylvania State Police Academy earlier this week. Governor Shapiro knows that safe communities begin with well-staffed, well-funded, and well-equipped police departments – and his budget proposal invests in these critical frontline workers and prioritizes public safety.

For more information on Governor Shapiro’s 2023 Budget Address, visit: http://www.shapirobudget.pa.gov.

See what people across the Commonwealth are saying about Governor Shapiro’s commonsense budget:

Philadelphia School District Superintendent Tony Watlington Sr: We applaud Gov. Shapiro for putting forward an ambitious proposal. We are looking forward to engaging with Gov. Shapiro and members of the General Assembly in hopes of reaching a final budget that provides Philadelphia with an adequate and equitable level of funding.

Pennsylvania State Troopers Association President David Kennedy: Gov. Shapiro recognizes the first duty of government is the safety of its citizens. We would like to commend him for providing a dedicated funding stream for the Pennsylvania State Police and proposing four new cadet classes in the next state budget to hire 384 new troopers, as well as the additional steps he wants to take to provide more law enforcement officers for Pennsylvania’s communities.

Planned Parenthood PA Executive Director Signe Espinoza: Governor Shapiro has proposed a budget here that invests in communities, future generations, and essential services and programs. We know that a budget is bigger than the numbers on a page; it’s a statement of priorities. We hear politicians tell us what they care about every election season, but when they propose a budget, they’re showing us what really matters. Governor Shapiro has shown us that he cares about our families, and we thank him for that.

Chief Executive Officer for Philadelphia Charters for Excellence Scott Peterman: PCE applauds Governor Shapiro for standing behind his campaign promise to ‘invest in public education and empower parents to put their kids in the best opportunity for them to succeed. PCE, on behalf of Philadelphia’s 83 public brick-and-mortar charter schools – serving 65,000 students – is encouraged by the Governor’s proposal which, unlike his predecessor, respects the educational choices made by families and does not attack public charter schools.

Earthworks: We praise Gov. Shapiro today for committing to act to reduce harms from oil and gas pollution and seize the opportunity to grow good paying jobs by protecting our air, water and quality of life in Pennsylvania.

PennFuture: The Governor’s budget provides an excellent starting point for moving us toward the Commonwealth’s clean energy potential. Pennsylvanians can seize the opportunity to use less carbon-producing energy, grow the green job sector, and clean up our grid.

AARP Pennsylvania State Director Bill Johnston-Walsh: On behalf of our 1.8 million members and all Pennsylvanians age 50-plus, we commend Governor Shapiro for proposing a budget that recognizes the critical role that the state’s network of area agencies on aging – often referred to as “triple A’s” – play in assisting older adults to live with independence and dignity in their homes and communities.

Family Friendly Pennsylvania State Director Rachele Fortier: Governor Shapiro’s proposed investments in Child Care Works and to address child care staffing shortages are a step towards stabilizing Pennsylvania’s child care industry and recognize the need for increased access to affordable child care. Additionally, his proposed investments in home and community based services will work to lower costs and improve quality of life for seniors and disabled Pennsylvanians.

