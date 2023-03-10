Attorney General Ford Explains Nevadans’ Rights Regarding Door-to-Door Sales

Carson City, NV – For Consumer Protection Week, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford wants Nevadans to know their rights when door-to-door salespeople come knocking. When consumers file a complaint that they have been deceived while purchasing goods or services, the Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection investigates and, if necessary, brings civil actions against people or businesses who engage in deceptive practices.

“People who go door-to-door in Nevada must follow specific laws to sell goods or services in the state for the protection of Nevada consumers,” said AG Ford. “Being alert to the laws that salespeople must follow will help you protect yourself, as well.”

A door-to-door sale is a sale of goods or services to a consumer that takes place someplace besides the business’s principal place of business. If a salesperson comes to your home and makes a sales presentation resulting in you buying goods or services, the transaction is a door-to-door sale. If the salesperson makes a sales presentation to you at a temporary location that is not the business’s principal place of business, resulting in you buying goods or services, the sale is also a door-to-door sale.

In a door-to-door sale, a consumer must be given a written contract or receipt at the time of the sale with the date, and the seller’s name and address. The contract or receipt must be written in the same language that the sales presentation was given in. The contract or receipt must state in bold print, close to the consumer’s signature, that the consumer has three business days to change their mind and cancel the contract. Attached to the contract or receipt, there must be a notice of cancellation that can easily be detached with instructions on how to fill it out and where to send it to cancel the contract.

Always take the time to read the full contract before signing anything or making any payments. Never feel rushed to make any purchase. Make sure all your questions are answered to your satisfaction and remember to ask where in the contract anything you are told – or have been promised – appears in writing.

If you have been a victim of a door-to-door sales scam, you may file a complaint with the Office of the Nevada Attorney General. Please file as much information as possible with your complaint, including any information you have about the person or entity that contacted you.

