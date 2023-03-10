Submit Release
CenterPoint Energy Announces 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Meeting to be held Friday, April 21 at 9 a.m. CT

HOUSTON, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP today announced that its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 9 a.m. CT in the CenterPoint Energy Tower auditorium, 1111 Louisiana Street, Houston, Texas. Shareholders who hold shares of CenterPoint Energy common stock at the close of business on February 24, 2023, will receive notice of the meeting and will be eligible to vote.

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned approximately $38 billion in assets. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

