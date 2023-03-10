Submit Release
Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2022 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP DKL today announced that 2022 K-1 tax packages are now available through PWC on its website, www.taxpackagessupport.com/deleklogistics. Printing and mailing of these tax packages are currently underway.

Questions regarding the 2022 Tax Reporting Package can be addressed by contacting 1-833-263-0144 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK ("Delek US") to own, operate, acquire, and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

 

