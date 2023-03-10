Notice of Public Comment Period - Draft Air Quality Permit 6964-R1 - Northeast Iron Works

PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permit 6964-R1, Northeast Iron Works, Inc., Operation of an existing non-automotive paint spray booth at 2632 Douglas Street NE

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR §210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC, intends to issue air quality permit No. 6964-R1 to Northeast Iron Works, Inc. to operate an existing non-auto body paint spray booth at 2632 Douglas Street NE, Washington DC. The equipment is used primarily to paint ornamental metalwork (such as hand railings), but could be used to paint other metal, plastic, or wood products. The contact person for the facility is Daniel Pronio, President, at (202) 529-9440 and [email protected].

The proposed emission limits are as follows:

a. No person shall discharge into the atmosphere more than fifteen (15) pounds of volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions in any one (1) day, nor more than three pounds (3 lb.) in any one (1) hour, from any combination of articles, machines, units, equipment, or other contrivances at a facility, unless the uncontrolled VOC emissions are reduced by at least ninety percent (90%) overall capture and control efficiency. [20 DCMR 700.2]

b. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited [20 DCMR 903.1]

c. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from the paint spray booth. [20 DCMR 107 and 606]

d. The Permittee shall not discharge into the atmosphere more than forty pounds (40 lb.) of non-photochemically reactive solvents in any one (1) day, nor more than eight pounds (8 lb.) in any one (1) hour, from any article, machine, equipment, or other contrivance, unless the uncontrolled organic emissions are reduced by at least eighty-five percent (85%). [20 DCMR 708.2]

e. Emissions of VOCs from the use of any cleaning solvent, except those listed in Conditions (e)(1) through (5) below (which are included in the accounting for compliance with Condition (a)) shall be maintained below fifteen (15) pounds in any one (1) day from all such sources at the facility. [20 DCMR 201 and 20 DCMR 770.1]



1. Emissions from cleaning and surface preparation operations subject to Condition III(b);

2. Emissions from products used to strip cured inks, coatings, and adhesives;

3. Emissions from cleaning products used for janitorial purposes, including graffiti remover products;

4. Emissions from products used to clean resin, coating, ink, and adhesive mixing, molding, and application equipment; and

5. Emissions from cleaning and surface preparation operations related to application of coatings subject to regulation under 20 DCMR 773 to 778 (AIM) to the extent the coatings are used as architectural and industrial maintenance coatings.

The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft permit are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747.

Interested persons may submit written comments or may request a public hearing on this subject within 30 days of publication of this notice. The written comments must also include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final permit.

Comments on the proposed permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours, P.E

Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE , 5th Floor

Washington , DC 20002

[email protected]

No comments or hearing requests submitted after April 10, 2023 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747.