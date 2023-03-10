Off Lease Only Earns Edmunds Prestigious Five Star Premier Dealer Awards

Off Lease Only is delighted to announce that it has once again earned the prestigious Edmunds Five Star Premier Dealer Award for customer satisfaction stemming from consistently highly rated 2022 reviews.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Off Lease Only is delighted to announce that it has once again earned the prestigious Edmunds Five Star Premier Dealer Award for customer satisfaction stemming from consistently highly rated 2022 reviews. Edmunds, an online car shopping resource that generates more than 20 million visits every month, honors 80 dealers nationwide for outstanding customer satisfaction ratings, with 11 of those dealers earning the prestigious Edmunds Five Star Premier Dealer designation.

"We are honored to once again receive this prestigious acknowledgement by our industry peers at all five locations, with two (Miami and Orlando) receiving Premier Dealer status," states Lee Wilson, CEO of Off Lease Only. "With our unique online and in-store customer experience, we are looking forward to continuing to provide exceptional service and support for years to come."

Off Lease Only has stores in West Palm Beach, Broward County, Miami, Orlando and Bradenton, Florida earning the highly coveted national award based on customer sales reviews submitted from January 1 to December 31, 2022. "The fact that Off Lease Only continues to elicit extremely high marks from our customers is a testament to the professionalism, hard work, dedication and commitment that our teams have put into ensuring that our customers receive the best possible service," adds Off Lease Only COO, Alan McLaren.

The Five Star Dealer Award is a measure of the worth a dealership places on quality customer reviews, which drives future business. Off Lease Only has previously been recognized by Edmunds for its top-notch customer experience every year from 2015 to 2022.

"Dealerships across the country continued to navigate inventory shortages in 2022 amid other market hurdles, including fluctuations in used car values and major shifts in consumer shopping behavior. This year's Five Star Dealer recipients demonstrated incredible tenacity in the face of these challenges while setting the highest standards of service with their customers," said Seth Berkowitz, president of Edmunds

ABOUT OFF LEASE ONLY

Founded in 2004, Off Lease Only is a high-volume, pre-owned car dealership group based in Florida with stores in Palm Beach County, Broward County, Miami, Orlando and Bradenton, as well as a new location in Katy, Texas under its sister brand CarSquad. With more than 350,000 pre-owned cars sold, Off Lease Only is dedicated to providing five-star customer service while saving customers thousands of dollars on quality used cars, trucks, SUVs and vans. While serving the Florida community for over 18 years, Off Lease Only has been recognized with multiple awards from the automotive industry.

ABOUT EDMUNDS

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune, Great Place to Work and Built In, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California.

