Meeting Materials Available for March 14 Air Quality Rules Meeting

Meeting materials for the March 14, 2023, Air Quality rules meeting have been posted on the Public Participation website under Public Input – Executive Order 10 Implementation. Please join us to review and provide comments on the Air Quality Bureau’s preliminary plans and schedule for rule chapter changes associated with implementation of Executive Order 10 (EO10). The meeting will include an overview of the requirements of EO10, which requires state agencies to perform a comprehensive evaluation of existing administrative rules to determine their necessity and effectiveness.

To register for the virtual meeting that will begin at 1 PM, please go to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcqf-uqrjkjHdSujalUP8seETFz0HgWwaVb.

Please contact Christine Paulson at Christine.Paulson@dnr.iowa.gov or at 515-725-9510 with any questions.

