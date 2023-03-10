Media Advisory: District Court in Baltimore City relocates commissioner station

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

District Court in Baltimore City relocates commissioner station

BALTIMORE, Md. – The District Court in Baltimore City will close and relocate its Commissioner’s Centralized Application Station located at 500 N. Calvert Street, effective Monday, March 13, 2023, at 8 a.m. The commissioner station will operate 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.

New location:

District Court of Maryland

Baltimore City Commissioner’s Centralized Application Station

1 N. Charles Street

14th floor, Suite 1410

Baltimore, MD 21201

The new phone number is 410-878-8990.

The new fax number is 410-878-8891.

This commissioner station is one of five commissioner stations located in Baltimore City.

