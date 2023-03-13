Cadien Cyber Announces Inaugural CEO to Lead Complex Incident Response and Digital Forensic Firm
Former Lodestone Security Executive Josh Dann joins Cadien to help position the company as a top leader in high-quality digital forensics and IR services.
At a time when quantity over quality and complacency characterizes much of the DFIR marketplace, Cadien aims to tackle the complicated, high-stakes matters that many in our industry won’t or can’t.”TYSONS, VIRGINIA, USA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cadien Cyber Response, a U.S.-based incident response and complex digital forensics firm, announces the appointment of Josh Dann as the company’s inaugural CEO.
— Josh Dann
Dann, a 20+ year veteran in the information security industry and a former executive at Lodestone Security, joins at a time when the company is positioning itself to become the leader in high-quality digital forensics and incident response by leveraging seasoned responders, innovative tactics, and the latest technology to assist companies with critical incidents and complex problems. Cadien focuses on reactive services, filling what Dann believes is a gap in the marketplace for dedicated, specialized, and deeply experienced investigators who can navigate the often complex legal or regulatory landscape surrounding critical incidents.
"The most exciting thing about Cadien’s value proposition is that the entire team is comprised of accomplished professionals, with backgrounds spanning both public and private sectors, aligned to a common goal — delivering to our clients the best possible forensic investigation,” said Dann. “At a time when quantity over quality and complacency seem to characterize too much of the DFIR marketplace, Cadien aims to tackle the complicated, high-stakes matters that many in our industry won’t or simply can’t. Cadien’s fervent insistence on excellence is what brought this incredible team together and what drives us to deliver for every client, on every matter.”
Dann’s deep technical knowledge and his experience as a Chief Operating Officer at a cybersecurity company, where he was responsible for the overall strategic approach and building strong teams, will equip him to lead Cadien. Dann brings to Cadien an entrepreneurial spirit and an undying passion for helping clients solve their most pressing problems.
“Josh’s expertise and demonstrated leadership in the industry are the reasons why clients can trust Cadien to solve critical cybersecurity forensic and response needs," said Jason Ingalls, President and Chairman of Cadien Cyber Response. "We feel blessed to have Josh join our team and lead Cadien to the forefront of DFIR industry excellence."
###
About Cadien Cyber Response
The Cadien Cyber Response team is comprised of subject matter experts with decades of combined cyber and investigative experience serving government and leading private organizations alike. We have deconstructed some of the most complex cyber incidents, remediated significant data breaches, and helped organizations navigate critical civil, criminal, and regulatory proceedings and internal investigations. Our team understands the speed, discretion, and precision required to successfully bring any incident to resolution.
To learn more about Cadien Cyber Response, visit www.cadiencyber.com
Kim Buckley
Cadien Cyber Response
media@cadiencyber.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn