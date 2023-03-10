Senator Kearney and Representative O’Mara Applaud Commonwealth Court Decision on Reliability Station in Marple

SPRINGFIELD, PA – March 10, 2023 – The Commonwealth Court today issued an opinion vacating the Public Utility Commission’s (PUC) approval of PECO’s reliability station in Marple stating that the PUC failed to uphold its duty to determine the environmental impacts of the station. The approval is referred back to the PUC to be amended with an environmental impact study.

Senator Tim Kearney (D-Delaware) and Representative Jennifer O’Mara (D-Delaware) issued the following statement in response to the decision:

While this decision may not be what community members may have wanted in full, we applaud the Commonwealth Court for holding PECO and the PUC accountable for the potential environmental impacts that the reliability station will have on Marple and its residents. We support the court’s precedent upholding the environmental rights of our citizens, placing safety above swiftness. PECO must take more due diligence instead of rushing into this.

All of us will be watching the PUC’s decision closely as it reviews the effect that the reliability station will have on the community.

