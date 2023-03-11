Elyes Gabel Releases New Music Video and Single “Lacuna (Live)” with Koi Anunta and Glenn Holdaway
EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this month, singer/songwriter Elyes Gabel released his new single “Lacuna (Live)” a live video recording streamed on YouTube, which will be available on digital streaming platforms on March 24th as a single track. The recording features an acoustic in-studio performance from Los Angeles.
The track is a beautifully intimate introspection on internal growth. Lacuna – meaning an unfulfilled space or a gap – draws the listener in with a catchy guitar riff, then takes them through the story of “a space between.” Gabel’s rich vocals, accompanied by flourishes of violin and trumpet showcase the song’s soulful nature.
Written at the end of 2022, the song came out of a finger-picking riff while on a retreat in Joshua Tree, California. Gabel says, “The song drew me deeper back into music.” He plans to record additional tracks for an eventual EP, as his acting & filmmaking schedules permit. Excited to fully immerse in music once more, Gabel reflects, “Creating a story through melody and words is the most authentic way for me to communicate.”
Gabel is a multidisciplinary artist with an established acting career, an award winning director, and a singer songwriter. You may recognize Gabel from HBO’s Game of Thrones as Daenerys Targaryen’s Dothraki bodyguard, as lead Walter O’Brien in CBS’s hit primetime drama Scorpion, 20th Century Fox’s MI5, Paramount Studios’ World War Z, & Interstellar, FilmNation & A24’s A Most Violent Year, and most recently on Apple TV+’s thriller Suspicion as Sean Tilson.
Fans and new listeners can listen to “Lacuna (Live)” via digital outlets, and watch footage from the session via Elyes’
YouTube Channel link here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X_VaHo4l79I
Instagram link here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CpN49onPt-c/?hl=en
or his official website link here: https://elyesgabel.com/
and stream the single wherever you stream music.
Jeff Jacobs
