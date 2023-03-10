Submit Release
Lakeport City Council discusses options for traffic improvements near new courthouse site

With the construction of Lakeport’s new courthouse set to start early next year, the Lakeport City Council held a discussion on Tuesday about possible traffic improvements to facilitate the higher traffic volumes expected in the project area.

