Sen. Janet Petersen: Put Aside the Politics and Get to Work on a Balanced Budget

Statement on the March State Revenue Estimate by Senator Janet Petersen, Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Committee

“Today’s revenue estimate shows lackluster growth for Iowa’s economy, with projected revenues for 2023 and 2024 falling below previous years,” Senate Appropriations Ranking Member Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, said. “It’s time for statehouse Republicans to put aside their nationally-driven, culture-war agenda and focus on our top responsibility: passing a balanced budget that serves the needs of Iowans.”

###