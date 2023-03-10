Work Scheduled to Begin on Omaha Street and Lacrosse Street Intersection in Rapid City

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says work at the intersection of Omaha Street and Lacrosse Street in Rapid City is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 13, 2023, weather dependent. The work will consist of a complete reconstruction of the Omaha Street and Lacrosse Street intersection with new underground utilities, new PCC pavement, sidewalk, and new traffic signals with pedestrian signal controls.

Traffic on Omaha Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction, with over-width and pedestrian detours being put in place to guide traffic around the work zone.

A no left turn restriction will be put in place on eastbound Omaha Street to northbound Lacrosse Street and westbound Omaha Street to southbound Lacrosse Street.

A no left turn restriction will be put in place on southbound Lacrosse Street to eastbound Omaha Street.

The traffic signal at the intersection will be removed while work is being completed on the project. Omaha Street will have no-stop conditions throughout the duration of the project.

A stop sign will be installed at the intersection on southbound Lacrosse Street.

Drivers are asked to be aware of workers and equipment adjacent to the roadway and drive cautiously through the work zone.

The prime contractor on the $5.6 million project is Ti-Zack Concrete Inc., of Le Center, MN. The project is scheduled for completion on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

Project information is available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/rapidcity-pcn-04pd.

