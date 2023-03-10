Who shapes the world? Women in STEM and future goals

From the programs embedded in technology we use today, to the X-Ray that helps to diagnose and save lives – women in STEM from the past and the present have shaped the opportunities we are having now.

In Azerbaijan, women represent 40 per cent of the graduates in STEM-related specialisations. For comparison, worldwide, just 30 per cent of researchers and only 35 per cent of all students in STEM are women. 1 Twenty-nine per cent of Ph.D. graduates in STEM across the EU are women, and women represent 25 per cent of self-employed professionals in technical professions. 2

Almost 80 per cent of healthcare workers, fighting for our health worldwide, carrying out one of the hardest things in the world – saving lives – are women, but only 21 per cent are health executives. 4

It is evident that there is still more needs to be done to reduce the gender gap in STEM, but we see the rising numbers of women in science, which will grow even more in the next years, without a doubt.3

So what can we do to contribute to equal opportunities in science and beyond, and lead us to improved processes and discoveries?

Raise awareness about gender stereotypes

Educate about female role models in STEM who changed our world

Demand equal pay

Remind children from an early age that they are capable of incredible things and that intellectual abilities are not divided by gender

Empower and celebrate the success of women scientists worldwide

And remember – the change starts with you!

Reference:

