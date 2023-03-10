Moldova’s government approves law ratifying association with EU4Health

On 28 February, the government of the Republic of Moldova approved a draft law ratifying the country’s association with the European Union’s EU4Health programme.

The relevant Association Agreement was signed in Brussels on 7 February 2023.

Joining this programme will allow the Republic of Moldova to participate in all tenders for projects. This will strengthen the capacity of the health system and improve its emergency preparedness.

The Government of Moldova expects that participation in the EU4Health programme will also improve disease prevention capacity – especially cancer prevention, strengthen the health workforce, facilitate access to medicines and medical products and promote digital transformation.

EU4Health has a budget of €5.3 billion for the period 2021-2027, earmarked for health institutions and nongovernmental organisations in the EU or third countries connected to the programme. The Republic of Moldova will have access to funding on equal terms with the EU and other associated countries.

