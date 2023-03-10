Submit Release
AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2023

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  February   YTD - February Beginning
Inventory
  2023 2022 %Chg   2023 2022 %Chg Feb 2023
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 8,785 11,801 -25.6   16,750 22,197 -24.5 103,241
  40 < 100 HP 3,566 4,092 -12.9   7,333 8,150 -10.0 32,681
  100+ HP 1,518 1,478 2.7   3,354 2,974 12.8 8,504
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 13,869 17,371 -20.2   27,437 33,321 -17.7 144,426
4WD Farm Tractors 265 171 55.0   484 395 22.5 394
Total Farm Tractors 14,134 17,542 -19.4   27,921 33,716 -17.2 144,820
Self-Prop Combines 530 200 165.0   1,007 405 148.6 1,206
                   

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org

