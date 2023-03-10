Submit Release
Empower Your Medical Career: Apply Now to the Dr. Jon Kiev Scholarship for Future Experts

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Jon Kiev, a highly experienced medical professional with over three decades of expertise, is pleased to offer a scholarship program for medical students in the United States. The Dr. Jon Kiev Scholarship for Medical Students is intended to assist students with their financial and academic fees. This scholarship opportunity is open to university students and high school students who aspire to become professionals in the medical field.

To apply for the grant, interested students must submit an essay with a maximum word count of one thousand words, along with their full name, contact information, educational background, GPA, and personal biography. The essay topic is available on the Dr. Jon Kiev Scholarship website. Applications may be submitted in a Word format to apply@drjonkievscholarship.com. The winning student will be awarded a monetary prize of one thousand dollars. The deadline for scholarship submission is August 15, 2023, and the winner will be announced on September 15, 2023.

Scholarships are an excellent way to obtain a college education, as they can cover some or all of the student's tuition fees and living expenses. To be eligible for the Dr. Jon Kiev scholarship program, applicants must be medical students enrolled in a university in the United States or high school students with plans to study medicine. Dr. Kiev will choose the winner based on their creative writing skills.

Dr. Kiev's vast experience in the medical field makes him an unparalleled authority in his field. He earned his bachelor's degree from Syracuse University and his medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine. He has passed the required boards to perform thoracic and general surgery and is also qualified to do so by the American Board of Surgery. Dr. Kiev has been honored with fellowships at several prestigious institutions, including the Mayo Clinic, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and Loma Linda University. Driven by his deep desire to assist less fortunate individuals, he founded the Dr. Jonathan Kiev Medical Scholarship to assist students interested in pursuing careers in medicine pay for school.

To support medical students, Dr. Jon Kiev has decided to establish a scholarship grant aimed at providing financial assistance. University and high school students who aspire to pursue a medical career can submit their applications. To learn more about the grant, students may visit Dr. Kiev's website. If any queries arise, applicants can use the website's contact page to ask questions. Dr. Kiev is also open to collaborating on the grant, and students can contact him through the same page. For medical students in the United States, this could be the opportunity that they have been looking for. Take advantage of this scholarship program to begin the most exciting part of your journey as a medical student.


Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Dr. Jon Kiev
Organization: Dr. Jon Kiev Scholarship
Website: https://drjonkievscholarship.com
Email: apply@drjonkievscholarship.com

