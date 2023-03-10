Monarch Announces the Closing of a First Tranche of $1 Million of a $1.5 Million Flow-Through Private Placement

/EIN News/ -- Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States



MONTRÉAL, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONARCH MINING CORPORATION (“Monarch” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQB: GBARF) announces the closing of the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement for total gross proceeds of $999,997.15 (the “Offering”).

The Offering consisted of the issuance of 7,333,334 flow-through units of the Corporation (the “Quebec FT Units”) at a price of C$0.075 per Quebec FT Unit, and 6,428,530 flow-through units of the Corporation (the “National FT Units” and collectively with the Quebec FT Units, the “Units”) at a price of C$0.07 per National FT Unit.

Each Quebec FT Unit consists of one common share of the Corporation and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole purchase warrant a “Warrant”). Each common share comprised in each Québec FT Unit will qualify as a “flow-through share” (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec)). Each National FT Unit consists of one common share of the Corporation and one-half of one Warrant. Each common share comprised in each National FT Unit will qualify as a “flow-through share” (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Corporation (a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of C$0.15 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used by the Corporation to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as “flow-through mining expenditures” as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Qualifying Expenditures”) related to the Corporation’s eligible projects in Québec. The Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2023.

As consideration for the services provided by finders in connection with the first tranche of this Offering, the Corporation paid cash finders' fees totalling $69,999.79 and issued 483,333 compensation options (the “Compensation Warrants”). Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.10 per share over a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or before April 6, 2023. All securities issued pursuant to the first tranche of this Offering are subject to a restricted hold period of four months and a day, ending on July 11, 2023, under applicable Canadian securities legislation. The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Monarch

Monarch Mining Corporation (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQB: GBARF) is a gold mining company that owns four projects, including the Beaufor Mine, which is currently on care and maintenance and has produced more than 1 million ounces of gold over the last 30 years. Other assets include the Croinor Gold, McKenzie Break and Swanson properties, all located near Monarch’s wholly owned Beacon Mill with a design capacity of 750 tpd. Monarch owns 29,504 hectares (295 km2) of mining assets in the prolific Abitibi mining camp that host a combined measured and indicated gold resource of 666,882 ounces and a combined inferred resource of 423,193 ounces.

