Senator Santarsiero and Representatives Munroe and Labs Announce $80,000 in State Funding for New Britain Township Police

Bucks County, PA – March 10, 2023– Today, Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and Representatives Brian Munroe (D-144) and Shelby Labs (R-143) announced $80,000 in law enforcement funding for New Britain Township Police Department through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).

The funds were made available as part of the PCCD’s Local Law Enforcement Support Grant program, using money from the Federal American Rescue Plan. The funds will be used for in car camera systems and mobile modems.

“Our communities are safest when our local police have adequate resources to do their jobs,” said Senator Santarsiero. “These technological improvements will improve officer safety and provide accountability and transparency to the residents of New Britain Township.”

Rep. Munroe added, “As a former police officer, I recognize how important it is for local law enforcement to have up-to-date technology at hand. By enhancing their communications with in-car camera systems and cradle point mobile modems, we’re equipping the dedicated officers of the New Britain Township Police Department with more of the best tools possible to serve our community.”

“I am thrilled New Britain Township has received funding to support our local law enforcement,” said Rep. Labs. “The work they do in protecting our communities does not go unnoticed and this grant will ensure they have the equipment they need to continue that work.”

“These funds will further modernize the New Britain Township Police Department and improve police services to the New Britain Township community,” said New Britain Township Police Chief Richard Clowser. “This technology can be costly and take years to program into budgets. The awarding of this grant and other grants greatly helps the Township achieve its goals more quickly and efficiently, therefore providing the professional services that the community deserves.”

The Local Law Enforcement Support Grant is designed to provide law enforcement agencies with the necessary resources to implement information technology improvements, purchase or upgrade equipment, cover nontraditional law enforcement personnel costs, support retention and recruitment efforts, and provide necessary training and cover related expenses.

For more information on the PCCD’s Local Law Enforcement Support Grant, visit their website.