Advanced Integrated Technologies to increase capacity, creating 76 new jobs in the City of Norfolk

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Advanced Integrated Technologies (AIT), a ship repair contractor for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, Military Sealift Command, and the marine, industrial, and commercial industries in North America, will invest $500,000 to expand in the City of Norfolk. The company will increase capacity at its location in the Norfolk Industrial Park to serve recent government contract awards from the U.S. Department of Defense. Virginia successfully competed with California and Pennsylvania for the project, which will create 76 new jobs.

“Advanced Integrated Technologies has been a valued member of the thriving maritime industry in Hampton Roads for over a decade, and the company’s continued investment and job creation in Norfolk is a powerful testament to the strength of the local workforce and the region as an international shipping hub,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We are proud to support this expansion and look forward to AIT’s future growth in the Commonwealth.”

“The ship repair industry is a major economic driver for Hampton Roads, and valued partners like AIT ensure commercial and government marine vessels will thrive,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The Commonwealth’s workforce training incentives help secure these competitive projects, and we are pleased to support AIT’s expansion in Norfolk and the addition of 76 new jobs for the region’s hardworking residents.”

“I am so excited to announce that AIT will be expanding our Virginia footprint to restimulate the local workforce and talent pool while providing more capabilities to service our war fighting ships,” said Cheryl Spraberry, AIT’s President. “In 2022, we invested in equipment to launch our new fabrication and machining division and our in-house welding school to prepare and train our current employees, as well as our newest capability of starting an NDT Lab in 2023-2024. These new capabilities will allow AIT to continue to control its own destiny while creating jobs from local talent in our enterprise zone. Our team is truly humbled by this new partnership with the City of Norfolk and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, and I look forward to continuing to grow our business and provide a family-oriented environment to our future workforce.”

“AIT Marine’s expansion in Norfolk will provide the necessary resources to make crucial investments in advanced training and other growth opportunities to ensure competitive advantages,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander. “We are proud to have this service-disabled veteran-owned company advancing its capabilities and creating more jobs in our city while improving the quality of life of our workforce.”

“I am thrilled to have Advanced Integrated Technologies investing to expand their operation in the City of Norfolk,” said Senator Lionell Spruill, Sr. “As a ship repair sub-contractor, they provide a vital service to our maritime community, and I welcome the additional jobs this will create in our region.”

Advanced Integrated Technologies (AIT) is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business headquartered in the Norfolk Industrial Park centered around the major military bases and shipyards. Established in 2009, AIT’s production capabilities support a full spectrum of repair, overhaul, alteration, and maintenance for virtually every shipboard system. Its management team understands the complex requirements of government contract management, and coupled with AIT’s quality assurance processes, safety, and environmental adherence, all projects exceed the most stringent of government regulations. Excellent service, competitive pricing, and meticulous attention to detail make AIT a ship repair leader in the industry. AIT is a family-owned business that partners with the local community and participates in supporting local business and charities. In addition to providing ship repair and maintenance services, AIT also houses a machining and fabrication division, as well as in-house welding capabilities.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Norfolk to secure the project for Virginia and will support AIT’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment, retention and training. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens. Additionally, the company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

