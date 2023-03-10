DAK's Market to Open Sbarro in Sapulpa, Oklahoma

Sbarro has announced the addition of its latest Oklahoma restaurant, located at the DAK’s Market on 309 N Mission St.

We are looking forward to bringing New York style pizza, stromboli and pasta to DAK’s Market’s many visitors.” — Kevin Lapierre, CEO of DAK’s Market

SAPULPA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sbarro has announced the addition of its latest Oklahoma restaurant, located at the DAK’s Market on 309 N Mission St. The restaurant officially opens for business on Wednesday, March 15.

This will be the first Sbarro location in the Sapulpa area. Additional Sbarro locations can be found in Oklahoma City.

Sapulpa’s Sbarro was made possible through an agreement with franchise partner Kevin Lapierre, CEO of DAK’s Market. In recent years, Sbarro has significantly expanded its domestic and international presence through franchise partners.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Sbarro during this exciting time within the company,” said Lapierre. “We are looking forward to bringing New York style pizza, stromboli and pasta to DAK’s Market’s many visitors.”

The iconic brand, best known for selling authentic New York style pizza-by-the-slice for over 65 years, is now the global leader in the impulse pizza category.

Visitors can find more information at daksmarket.com.

About DAK’s Market

DAK’s Market is a nationwide shopping/convenience destination that offers gasoline and a variety of food and beverage options. Every location features both dine-in and takeaway meals from their national restaurant brand, plus grab-and-go options made fresh on site. DAK’s prides itself on maintaining a clean environment and welcoming visitors with caring staff members who express their sincere thanks for each purchase. Learn more about DAK’s mission and franchising opportunities at daksmarket.com.

About Sbarro

In 1956, Carmela "Mama" Sbarro and her family opened the doors to their Italian delicatessen in Brooklyn. Their slices of New York-style pizza were so popular that they soon opened a second location at the King's Plaza Mall in New York, focused solely on pizza. More than 65 years later, Sbarro is now the global leader in the impulse pizza category. Sbarro offers our XL Original New York pizza, handmade every day, with freshly prepared and stretched dough, hand shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and San Marzano-style tomatoes in a variety of venues. Our award-winning New York pizzas, strombolis and other offerings can be found in retail spaces such as malls, casinos, airports, universities, convenience stores and travel plazas. To order online, to find a location near you, or for franchising opportunities, visit Sbarro.com. Get social with us on @sbarro on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram.

