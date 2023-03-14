Young Entrepreneur Syndicate Taps Jedari for Online Community Building
Coaching and mentoring today’s entrepreneurs and business leaders through a powerful private social networkORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Young Entrepreneur Syndicate (Y.E.S.), the premier national coaching program for entrepreneurs and business leaders announces the move to using Jedari, the new innovative digital community platform.
All current and new Y.E.S. members gain access to this private and secure social media space that is available through an online web portal and mobile APP. Using the white label Jedari platform, Y.E.S. members have direct access to each other and the ability to operate freely without big-tech oversight. There are currently four service divisions of Y.E.S. which will have access, including:
1. STUDENT CURRICULUM: Educational class teaching entrepreneurship and business skills in private, charter and home schools
2. PROFESSIONALS: Membership for entrepreneurs or business leaders to get access to a private portal, weekly live zoom, online tools, special events, and group coaching
3. CORPORATE: Teaching INTRA-preneurial skills to employees. Perfect for companies with employees from 100 to 30,000
4. EXECUTIVE: Elite business coaching for individuals who need expert help at scaling or selling their companies
“After six years of running my Lions Den coaching group I knew the preferences and unique needs of a rapidly growing private community and I started working with Greg W. Anderson on platform development.” says Sean W. Whalen, Co-Founder of Jedari. It’s important for our creators to have full control over their revenue streams, merchant account, content, data and contributions.”
There are a limited number of 50 early adopter companies getting set-up on the Jedari platform in 2023 with scalability planned for 2024. Y.E.S. currently reaches over 8,000 people and is growing rapidly through quality content and member testimonials of their impactful results.
“Online communities have grown in exponential leaps and bounds over the past ten years and we needed a solution for our members to privately interact and build connections.” says Jim Riley, Co-Founder of Y.E.S. and Internationally Renowned Speaker, Author & Consultant. “As a result of Jedari’s white label solution we’re able to offer live streaming, direct messaging, and member profile building which enhances the Y.E.S. coaching experience.”
“I believe we’re creating the future of what social networks will be and Web 3.0 is bringing a massive paradigm shift in how we communicate as an online society.” says Rachel Svoboda, Co-Founder of Y.E.S. and CEO of Sunday Brunch Agency. “We’re empowering people to experience massive, systematic growth in their businesses and lives.”
As the world ushers in a new era of human interaction, cultures, backgrounds, and geographical distance have become a thing of the past.
With Y.E.S. membership, individuals, schools, and organizations will continue to receive these benefits:
- Personal access to private social network
- Call Library (includes all historical content)
- Document Library
- Daily Goals
- Access to weekly live calls
- Live chat and Q&A with the Founders
- Networking opportunities with a community of like minded individuals
About Young Entrepreneur Syndicate (Y.E.S.)
The Young Entrepreneur Syndicate (Y.E.S.) is a coaching program that provides experienced support, skill development, motivation, mentoring, and management guidance to business leaders and entrepreneurs. The YES online platform is available through personal membership, school curriculum, corporate training, and executive coaching. Y.E.S. promises to guide your pursuit of being the best entrepreneur, intrapreneur, or business leader you can be on your journey to success. Learn More: www.YoungEntrepreneurSyndicate.com
About Jedari
Jedari is a powerful software platform that allows anyone to create and operate their own online community web portal and mobile APP. It’s the first software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that lets users run a business independently as their own white-labeled self-branded social media APP from day one. Learn More: www.jedari.com
Christia Brockman
Sunday Brunch Agency
christia@sundaybrunchagency.com