Certified Organic Baby & Mommy Oral and Skin Care Brand Azeta Bio Now Available in North AmericaVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certified Organic Baby & Mommy Oral and Skin Care Brand Azeta Bio Now Available in North America
Toronto, Canada - Azadeh Monjezi, also known as Azi Monjezi, is proud to announce the arrival of Azeta Bio, the number one certified organic baby product seller in Europe and Asia for Organic Baby & Mommy Oral and Skin Care Brand from Italy, in North America.
As a mother of twin boys, Monjezi was on the search for a reputable company that had high standards and Certified Organic ingredients for her children's skin and oral care products. She stumbled upon Azeta Bio and fell in love with every single product they made. After visiting their labs and factory in Italy, she was sure this was the brand she wanted to bring to North America and have every child and mother use them. And that is how she became a solo distributor of Azeta Bio products.
Skin is the largest organ in your body, and everything you put on your skin gets absorbed directly into your bloodstream, which is why it is important to use non-toxic ingredients on your kids' skin and oral care. All Azeta Bio Organic Kids toothpastes (Ages 0-8 years old) are safe to swallow and Fluoride-Free.
Azeta Bio did not forget about the importance of creating a selection of Certified Organic Hygiene products for moms, such as Organic Intimate Wash, Organic Pregnancy Toothpaste, Organic Pregnancy Mouthwash, and Anti-Stretch Mark Cream & Paste. Every product, from Organic Baby Hair Gel, and Talc-Free Diaper Rash Rice Powder to During Pregnancy Toothpaste and During Pregnancy Intimate Wash, was designed with the health of both Mothers during pregnancy and the baby's health in mind.
As a mom of twins, Monjezi had lots of issues with one of the twins grasping onto her nipples and the other one biting on the nipples, causing a lot of bleeding and cracks, therefore causing pain and complications during breastfeeding her twin boys. She was hesitant to use regular nipple protection creams in the market because they were loaded with chemicals & toxic ingredients.
When she found out about Azeta Bio Certified Organic Nipple Protection cream, she was able to heal nipples, and breastfeed comfortably and it was truly a game-changer for her. Her twins must have been enjoying the ride of breastfeeding without mommy being in pain.
Azeta Bio is a Certified Organic Brand, NON-GMO, BPA-FREE, NON-TOXIC, CRUELTY-FREE, ALL-NATURAL, and made in Italy with love.
For more information about Azeta Bio products, please visit their website at https://azetabio.co/.
To learn more about Azadeh Monjezi and her Holistic Life Talk Show, please visit her:
personal Instagram account at https://www.instagram.com/azimonjezi/?hl=en
and her Talk Show Instagram account at https://www.instagram.com/azitalkshow/?hl=en.
