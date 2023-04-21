Down There Urology, Chicago's Premier Urology Clinic, is Excited to Introduce Dr. Jagan Kansal as Co-Founder

Dr. Jagan Kansal Dr. Jagan Kansal and Dr. Fenwa Milhouse

Down There Urology is a patient-centered urology clinic with two convenient locations, one in Chicago’s Gold Coast area and the other in Deer Park.

We try to educate guys out there to say 'You're not the only ones, a lot of people suffer from this and it's better to get treated early because there are a lot more treatment options at this point'” — Dr. Jagan Kansal

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Down There Urology is pleased to introduce Dr. Jagan Kansal, M.D. as co-founder and medical director of the Men’s Health Institute at Down There Urology.Down There Urology is a unique, patient-centered urology clinic with two convenient locations, one on Chicago’s Gold Coast and the other in Deer Park. Dr. Kansal is passionate about improving the health and wellness of the people of Chicago and has invested in the best technology to provide patients with the newest treatment options for urology and intimate health.In addition to traditional urology care, the practice is the first urology office in the area focused on both men's and women's sexual health. As the leading Men's Health Institute in Chicago, they offer the best and latest treatment for male infertility and men's sexual medicine. Dr. Kansal's partner, Dr. Fenwa Milhouse, will focus on women's sexual health with services such as G-spot amplification, Shock Wave Therapy, and Hormone Optimization to name just a few.Dr. Kansal is a board-certified urologist and fellowship-trained men’s health specialist. He has extensive training and is THE expert in the field of Men’s Health. He completed a dual MD/MBA degree at the Indiana University School of Medicine and the Kelley School of Business. He completed his 5-year residency program in urology in Ohio.After residency, his passion for Men’s Health led him to complete a fellowship specifically focusing on male infertility, men’s sexual medicine, and microsurgery under the mentorship of renowned surgeons. After completing this 11-year journey, Dr. Kansal and his family then returned to Chicago where he led the Men’s Health Center at one of the largest multispecialty practices in the country. He has been nationally televised multiple times for his expertise.Dr. Kansal is a distinguished member of the Andrology (a medical specialty that focuses on medical conditions experienced by males) community. He is an active member of the Sexual Medicine Society of North America (SMSNA), the Society for the Study of Male Reproduction (SSMR), and the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM). He offers comprehensive care for male infertility and has worked with every IVF center in the area. His services for male infertility include comprehensive hormonal and genetic workup, semen analysis testing, microscopic varicocelectomy, microsurgical sperm retrieval for azoospermic (no sperm!), and microscopic vasectomy reversals. He offers comprehensive care for men’s health including low testosterone and hormonal management, scalpel-less and needleless vasectomies, men’s sexual dysfunction including ejaculatory and orgasmic issues, erectile dysfunction, penile implants, male incontinence, Peyronie's disease, and chronic scrotal pain.Dr. Fenwa Milhouse is a board-certified, fellowship-trained urologist and specialist in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery (also known as Urogynecology) and sexual medicine specialist. She trained at the University of Chicago for a Urology residency and completed her fellowship in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery. She is also a certified Botulinum toxin & Dermal filler injector.Down There Urology has two convenient locations: 1030 N Clark St Suite 310, Chicago, IL 60610 and 21660 W Field Pkwy, Deer Park, IL 60010. They are currently accepting new patients. To learn more or to schedule an appointment with either Dr. Kansal for men's sexual health or Dr. Milhouse for women's sexual health, visit www.downthereurology.com or call the office at 312-620-1803.

Men's Health Month: Dr. Jagan Kansal discusses erectile dysfunction