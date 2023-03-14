New York's Northbound Film Adds Acclaimed Directors Farah X and Bryan Schlam To Roster
The award-winning production company continues to add new and diverse voices to its impressive creative lineup.
We are excited to welcome Farah and Bryan to Northbound. They both offer unique perspectives and styles that will help craft the ever growing content that we look forward to creating for our clients.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northbound Film, the award-winning full-service commercial production company based in New York City, has added directors Farah X and Bryan Schlam to its creative roster.
The directors join Northbound’s founding director-editor, Christopher Hawthorne, and executive producer, Miriam Naggar, who specialize in crafting beautiful, premium work across television commercials, branded entertainment, live events, animation, cinema and television.
“We are excited to welcome Farah and Bryan to Northbound,” Naggar says. “They both offer unique perspectives and styles that will help craft the ever growing content that we look forward to creating for our clients.”
Farah X is an award-winning Pakistani-American director and editor who has worked with industry icons like Prince, Mariah Carey, and Beyoncé. Her focus is on women’s stories, especially those of women of color. She directed her first feature length documentary, The Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion, which was acquired by Netflix after premiering to critical acclaim at Tribeca Film Festival. Farah also directed the online docuseries, SeeHer: Multiplicity, which won a 2022 Gracie Award for Original Programming as well as Gold and Silver Telly Awards. Farah recently directed an episode for Hulu’s Rap Caviar Presents and is currently developing a project with Five All in the Fifth and Jesse Collins Entertainment.
Bryan Schlam is an award-winning Brooklyn based director who has gained acclaim for his original creative direction with artists and brands. He has collaborated with clients like Google, Call of Duty, Dollar Shave Club, Grammarly, GM, Discover and Amazon among others. His work has been featured on CBS, NOWNESS, Vimeo, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and NPR.
Christopher Hawthorne is an Australian writer, director and editor based in New York City. He has directed award-winning work for clients like Prada, Lexus, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, NBCUniversal, Glenmorangie and Budweiser, and has collaborated with the world’s biggest celebrities, including Gigi Hadid, Neil Patrick Harris, Jennifer Hudson, Gloria Estefan, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Olivia Munn, and many more.
ABOUT NORTHBOUND
Founded in 2017, Northbound works with the world's largest brands to tell elegant, cinematic stories across commercials, branded content, and motion. From ideation, production, through to editorial and VFX, Northbound prides itself on being transparent, collaborative and fun to work with. All while delivering beautiful content that marries craft with brand stories.
To learn more about Northbound and its growing creative roster, visit northbound.film and follow along at @northboundfilm.
