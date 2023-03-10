Blood Brain Barrier Technologies Market Estimated to Register a CAGR of 25.5% by 2028

Blood Brain Barrier Technologies Market Research Document is an Exhaustive Document Comprising of 150 Pages and Includes Size, COVID-19 Impact & SWOT Analysis.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market research study on “Blood Brain Barrier Technologies Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology and Application,” the market is expected to reach US$ 5,101.94 million by 2028 from US$ 1,041.05 million in 2021; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 25.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The report highlights the market trends, drivers, and deterrents. Key factors driving the market growth include the growing prevalence of neurological disorders and increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of age-associated neurological disorders. However, the complications in brain medication delivery are hindering the market growth.

Industry Segmentations:

The blood brain barrier technologies market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and geography.

Based on application, the blood brain barrier technologies market is segmented into Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Hunter’s syndrome, brain cancer, and others.

In terms of geography, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America.

Based on technology, the global blood brain barrier technologies market is segmented into bispecific antibody RMT approach, trojan horse approach, increasing permeability, passive diffusion, and other noninvasive BBB technologies. In 2020, the increasing permeability segment held the largest share of the market. However, the reagents segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021–2028. Increased blood brain barrier (BBB) permeability is related with the remodeling of interendothelial junctional complex and gap formation between brain endothelial cells (paracellular pathway), and intensive pinocytotic vesicular transport between the apical and basal side of brain endothelial cells (transcellular path). The growth of the market for the increasing permeability segment can be attributed to the rising focus on research activities to treat many neurological and central nervous system disorders.

According to a preliminary (yet to be peer-reviewed) research study by four Imperial College London academics, as well as other research-based evidence, the COVID-19 infection might cause neurological problems. This viewpoint developed during the first wave of the pandemic. The blood-brain barrier is a semipermeable membrane of endothelial cells that keeps the brain separated from the components and mechanisms of the rest of the body. Monocytes, a type of white blood cell, are activated as part of the body's defense mechanism when SARS-CoV-2 enters the bloodstream. To allow monocytes to cross the BBB, a complicated mechanism is activated. According to the same study, " blood-brain barrier facilitates the entry of infected and activated monocytes into the central nervous system, allowing the SARS-CoV-2 virus to pass through the loosened BBB. Hence, the rising demand for blood brain barrier technologies to detect neurological problems in COVID-19 patients is positively impacting the market growth.

Key Companies Analysis:

The key players operating in the blood brain barrier technologies market include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Pfizer, Inc.; Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.; Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Bioasis Technologies Inc.; Abliva AB; and JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. The key companies are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to sustain their position in the blood brain barrier technologies market. In October 2020, Bristol Myers Squibb announced the approval of ZEPOSIA (ozanimod) by the Health Canada for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) to decrease the frequency of clinical exacerbations.

Key factors driving the growth of the market are growing prevalence of neurological disorders and increasing geriatric population and neurological disorders associated with age are among the key factors driving the market.

