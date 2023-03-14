Winston Law Launches Scholarship to Encourage Equity and Equal Access to Justice
Davie law firm pledges to award $2,500 annually to a deserving college student starting in 2023.
We want students to share their solutions for erasing the stigmas and prejudices that create barriers to justice.”DAVIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DAVIE, Fla. (March 14, 2023) – Winston Law, a firm specializing in personal injury law, announces the launch of the End to Stigma Within the Justice System Scholarship, a $2,500 grant to be awarded each year to a qualified college student.
— Bradley Winston, founding partner of Winston Law.
The recipient may be attending college anywhere but must be a resident of Broward County or Miami-Dade County to be eligible.
The scholarship supports efforts to reduce stigma and prejudice in the legal system. Students must submit essays of at least 1,000 words about their experiences with stigma and offer their perspective on how prejudice affects the legal system and access to justice and solutions for creating greater equity. Students are expected to include credible sources to demonstrate their understanding of the subject.
"We want students to share their solutions for erasing the stigmas and prejudices that create barriers to justice," said Bradley Winston, founding partner of Winston Law.
As a civil trial lawyer, Winston has witnessed the effects that stigma and prejudice can have on the outcome of a case. He and the Winston Law team of attorneys hope to inspire the next generation to take on these issues and reduce misconduct in the justice system. College students interested in applying for the End to Stigma Within the Justice System Scholarship have until June 15 to submit their applications online at WinstonLaw.com. Applicants must submit the following along with their application:
• An unofficial transcript as proof of a 3.0 GPA or higher
• Proof of U.S. citizenship or the applicant’s right to work/attend school in the United States
• Proof of enrollment at an accredited U.S. college, university or graduate school
Winston Law and its scholarship selection committee reserve the right to take up to three months from the scholarship’s closing date to select a scholarship recipient. The recipient will be contacted and honored with an announcement shared on the firm’s website and in the community.
About Winston Law
Founded in 1989, Winston Law consistently secures substantial settlements for its clients with notable results, including a $7 million settlement in a roadway and guardrail maintenance case. The firm takes pride in its ability to provide its clients with the tools they need to take back control over their lives after severe accidents. Visit WinstonLaw.com.
