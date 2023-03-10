Summary

Company Announcement Date:
FDA Publish Date:
Product Type:
Animal & Veterinary
Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

Potential elevated levels of Vitamin A

Company Name:
Stratford Care USA, Inc
Brand Name:

Brand Name(s)

Product Description:

Product Description

Omega-3 Supplements for cats and dogs

Company Announcement

Stratford Care USA, Inc of Odessa, Florida is recalling multiple brands of Omega-3 Supplements for cats and dogs due to potentially elevated levels of Vitamin A. Vitamin A is an essential nutrient for dogs; however, ingestion of elevated levels can lead to health issues depending on the level of Vitamin A and the length of exposure. Vitamin A toxicity may include general malaise, anorexia, nausea, peeling skin, weakness, tremors, convulsions, paralysis, and death.

Stratford Care USA, Inc is taking this action after receiving a single Serious Adverse Event from a sole consumer regarding their dogs’ exhibiting signs of Vitamin A toxicity after consuming the supplement. This is the only Adverse Event to date. Currently Stratford Care USA, Inc is taking all necessary steps in collaboration with the FDA to remove all products with these lot numbers from the market.

No other Stratford Care USA, Inc products are affected.

Omega-3 Supplements for cats and dogs was distributed throughout the United States in Veterinary Clinics, Distribution Centers, Retail Stores, and Online Market Places such as Amazon and Chewy.

The white plastic container containing 60 soft gels has the marking on the bottom of the container that states “lot 31133 EXP 04/13/23” and “lot 30837 EXP 10/26/22”, this product has been private labeled under various brand names, please see the labels and chart listed below.

Brand Name Product Name UPC (If Applicable)
Orlando Vets Omega-V3 Softgels NA
All Creatures Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA
All Veterinary Supply, INC Omega-V3 Softgels NA
Jungle Pet Skin+Coat Omega-3 Soft Gels 85000395223
Animal Medical Clinic Omega V3 Softgels 169682510808
Animal Medical Clinic Melbourne Beach Omega V3 Softgels  
Animal Care Hospital Omega-3 Fatty Acid Max Strength Soft Gels NA
Animal Medical Center Omega-V3 Softgels NA
Barnes Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA
Brentwood Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA
Cherokee Trail Veterinary Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA
Clinton Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA
Clyde’s Animal Clinic Omega-V3 Softgels NA
Coastal Animal Clinic Omega-V3 Softgels NA
Columbia Hospital For Animals Omega-V3 Softgels NA
Compassion Veterinary Clinic Omega-V3 Softgels NA
Doc Ladue’s Omega-V3 Softgels NA
Dogwood Veterinary Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA
Doral Centre Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA
Eagles Landing Veterinary Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA
Pet Health Solutions Omega Caps 814087005489
SPCA of North Brevard Omega-V3 Soft Gels  
LaVale Veterinary Hospital Omega-V3 Soft Gels NA
Twin Maples Omega-V3 Soft Gels NA
University Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Soft Gels NA
Venice Pines Veterinary Clinic Omega-V3 Soft Gels NA
Lake Dow Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Soft Gels NA
MVH Mann Veterinary Hospital Omega-V3 Soft Gels NA
All Paws Animal Clinic Royal Palm Beach Omega-V3 Soft Gels NA
Bottle Tree Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Soft Gels NA
Brookwood Veterinary Clinic Omega-V3 Soft Gels NA
Cleveland Park Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Soft Gels NA
Crown Heights Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA
Eagle’s Landing Veterinary Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA
LVH Veterinary Omega-V3 Softgels NA
Mt Orab Veterinary Clinic Dr. Hayes’s Omega-V3 Soft Gels NA
Oak Tree Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA
Patterson Veterinary Hospital – Mason Omega-V3 Softgels NA
Prospect Heights Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA
Smyth County Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA
Stateline Animal Clinic Omega-V3 Softgels NA
The Pet Clinic of Urbana, LLC Omega-V3 Softgel NA
Valdosta Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA
Viking Community Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA
Westbrook Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA
My Pet Hospital Omega-3 Soft Gels NA
North Shore Animal League America Omega-V3 Softgels NA
NPC Northgate Pet Clinic Omega-V3 Softgels NA
Northwest Tennessee Veterinary Services Omega-V3 Softgels NA
Pawstruck.com Omega-V3 Soft Gels 850005963080
Perry Animal Clinic Omega-V3 Softgels NA
Pleasant Plains Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA
Seiler Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA
Stratford Animal Health Omega-V3 Softgels NA
Summerfields Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA
SensoVet Animal Health Wellness Advanced Omega-3 Softgel NA
University Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels\ NA
Vet4Bulldog V4B Bully Fish oil omega-3 EFA 603981565911
Waggin’ Wheel Vet Clinic Omega-V3 Softgels NA
Wellsboro Small Animal Hospital Veterinary Medical Center Omega-V3 Softgels NA
Wickham Road Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA
Wilton Manors Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA

Stratford Care USA, Inc is solely a distributor of supplements and other companion animal products. The lots in question were produced by a contract manufacturer and sold to Stratford Care USA, Inc.

Pet owners who purchased this supplement listed above are asked to immediately stop feeding and throw it away in a container where no other animals, including wildlife, can access and consume it.

Veterinary and other retail partners should remove and destroy the affected product from their inventory.

Please contact our team directly Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm EST at 877-498-2002 or via email at Adverseevents@stratfordrx.com for questions or assistance in getting a refund. Customers who purchased this product directly from Stratford Care USA Inc, can receive a full refund by emailing their information to refunds@stratfordrx.com