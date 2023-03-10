Northbound SR 143 to close between Broadway Road  and University Drive (March 11-13)

PHOENIX-The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead and expect to use detours as northbound SR 143 is closed between Broadway Road and University Drive from 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, to 4 a.m. Monday, March 13. Crews with the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project will be conducting a traffic shift to open the new northbound 48th Street bridge over I-10. The following ramps will also be closed:

The westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR143 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, March 10, to 4 a.m. Monday, March 13.

The connector ramp between 48th Street and Broadway Road will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, to 4 a.m. Monday, March 13. Use southbound 48th Street to access Broadway Road instead.

Westbound I-10 to northbound SR 143 detour: Use westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access SR 143 and other destinations north of the closure.

Motorists traveling westbound on I-10 and US 60 heading to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport can stay on westbound I-10 and use the airport entrances at 24th Street or Buckeye Road, or use the Sky Harbor entrance from the Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

Eastbound I-10 to northbound SR 143 detour: Use southbound 48th Street to eastbound Broadway Road to northbound Priest Drive to westbound University Drive to access SR 143 and other destinations north of the closure.

Additionally:

Northbound 48th Street/SR143 will be narrowed to one lane between Broadway Road and University Drive from 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11.

Southbound 48th Street will be closed at I-10 from 12:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. Saturday, March 11, for traffic signal work. At the same time, southbound SR 143 loop ramp to eastbound I-10 will be closed. Use westbound I-10 to southbound 40th Street to access eastbound I-10 and the eastbound I-10 off-ramp at 48th Street.

*Beginning Monday, March 13, drivers will begin using the new northbound 48th Street bridge over I-10 when northbound SR 143 reopens on Monday, March 13. The existing northbound 48th Street bridge over I-10 will be permanently closed and eventually removed.

Please note: Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project’s free mobile app, The Curve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.

# # #

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.