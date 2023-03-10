State leader stresses strategic significance of great national solidarity

VIETNAM, March 10 - HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng emphasised the strategic significance of the great national solidarity to the Party’s revolution while chairing a meeting in Hà Nội on Thursday.

He was speaking at the second meeting of the Central Steering Committee for reviewing the 20-year implementation of the 9th-tenure Party Central Committee’s Resolution No 23 on “bringing into play the strength of the great national solidarity for the sake of wealthy citizens, a strong country, and an equal, democratic, and civilised society”.

Many members of the steering committee said that after 20 years of implementing Resolution 23 and the Party’s guidelines on the great national solidarity, Việt Nam has obtained a number of achievements, with the great national solidarity strengthened, and socialist democracy further promoted.

However, they also pointed out that sometimes and in certain places, the great national solidarity hadn’t been fully brought into play, people’s creativity had yet to be tapped into, while some guidelines and policies hadn’t been implemented properly.

Therefore, the implementation of Resolution 23 should be reviewed comprehensively to devise all-round and feasible enforcement measures, they said.

Addressing the event, President Võ Văn Thưởng, who is also head of the Central Steering Committee, affirmed that the great national solidarity was the core and also held strategic significance to the Party’s revolutionary cause.

He stressed the importance of the great national solidarity in the new context, with the Party and political system building and rectification being the centre.

The State leader also underlined the need for a clean and strong State apparatus, the promotion of socialist democracy and the people’s right to mastery. He also pointed out the facilitation of all people’s transparent and equal access to development conditions, which is a factor for strengthening the great national solidarity and creating the foundation for Việt Nam to become a developed and high-income country by the mid-21st century. VNS