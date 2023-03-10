B2i Digital Sponsors and Provides Marketing Support for the 35th Annual Roth Conference

B2i Digital is Proud to Showcase Companies Presenting at the Roth Capital Partners (Roth MKM) Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- B2i Digital is proud to, once again, sponsor and provide marketing support for the Roth MKM (“Roth”) Annual Conference. This collaboration bridges the gap between the online and offline worlds and is emblematic of B2i Digital’s mission to provide an omni-channel approach for public companies to engage with relevant investors.



“It’s always a pleasure to work with the team at Roth,” states David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital, Inc. “When we engage with a Roth Presenting Company to offer complimentary conference marketing support, we know that we’re speaking with a quality organization.”

You can find presenting company profiles at https://b2idigital.com/roth-march-conference-2023. Each profile was also shared with the B2i Digital investor community across the following social media accounts:

B2i Digital has over 335,000 social media followers and thousands of investors visit b2idigital.com daily.

To learn more about all B2i Digital conference partnerships, visit https://b2idigital.com/conferences. To see their select group of Featured Companies visit https://b2idigital.com/featured-companies.

About B2i Digital, Inc.: B2i Digital leverages both paid (Google Ads, Facebook Ads, LinkedIn Ads, Microsoft Ads & Twitter Ads) and organic (social media posts, email marketing, b2idigital.com Featured Company Profile) digital marketing to tell a company’s fact-based, compliant, fundamental story. These digital marketing campaigns target a company’s desired mix of relevant retail investors, institutional investors, and equity research analysts.

B2I DIGITAL, Inc. is a marketing sponsor of the 35th Annual Roth Conference. B2I DIGITAL, Inc. is not an affiliate of Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“Roth”) and is not authorized to represent or act on behalf of Roth, in any capacity. Roth has not reviewed and approved the content contained on the b2idigital.com website. The content on each page was provided and approved by each company. B2I DIGITAL, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy of the information contained herein. No content contained herein shall be considered an offer to solicit the sale of any security.

