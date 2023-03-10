World Plumbing Day 2023 – dahl's Donation for Education and Training to MCAC

We support various organizations, schools and colleges with donations and student awards. dahl believes in giving back to the community ....

MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dahl Valve Limited is pleased to announce a donation to the Mechanical Contractors Association of Canada (MCAC) to support its plumbing and hydronic heating trades education and training programs, for their students and members.

dahl has supported the MCAC with a World Plumbing Day donation for the past four years and looks forward to many more.

“With a donation of $2,400 we are doing our modest part to support the local plumbing and heating training programs that shape the future of our industry”, said Don Watt, the President of the company. dahl is proud to encourage and support young people who want to pursue a career in the trades.

This is a part of our yearly Corporate Giving Program where we support various organizations, schools and colleges with donations and student awards. dahl believes in giving back to the community and this is one step towards its purpose.

About MCAC:

The Mechanical Contractors Association of Canada (MCAC) represents more than 1,000 firms engaged in plumbing, HVAC, controls systems, medical gases, welding, and fire suppression primarily within the industrial, commercial, institutional, and service sectors.

The Mechanical Contractors Association of Canada (MCAC) is a national, non-profit business association. MCAC welcomes service and repair contractors, manufacturers, wholesale distributors, and other construction industry related organizations. These dedicated professionals work together for the promotion, improvement, and advancement of the mechanical contracting industry.

About dahl:

dahl Valve Limited is a family-owned Canadian brand that designs and manufactures premium quality plumbing and heating valves backed by lifetime transferable warranty. Since 1952, customers have trusted dahl Valve Limited for superior products and customer service. Made with 100% North American materials, every dahl valve is tested for quality before leaving the plant. dahl Mini-Ball™ Valves are listed with CSA, IAPMO and NSF.

